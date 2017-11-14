Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had once said that children of today will make the India of tomorrow and it all depends on how we build them up which will define the future of the country. In this article, we will take a look at top five thought-provoking quotes by India's first prime minister.

The country is marking children’s day on the occasion of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru’s birth anniversary today. The dynamic leader was known for his love for nature and children and believed the future of the nation relied on the shoulders of children who had immense potential to serve the country once they grew up. On this day, children are treated in a special manner across the country and are allured by gifts, sweets in order to mark the day.

On this special day of children in India, various institutions including schools, colleges, orphanages, corporate institutions, government institutions, NGOs organise special programmes for children and put an extra effort to make them happy by creating a positive and a more protective environment.

Here are top five quotes from children’s beloved Chacha Nehru that reflect upon his thoughts on various issues concerning the future of the nation:

“Failures comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles.

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.”

“Blood and tears are going to be our lot, whether we like them or not. Our blood and tears will flow; maybe the parched soil of India needs them so that the fine flower of freedom may grow again.”

“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures that we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

“India cannot sit on the fence anymore. It may have to make a choice. Either way it is going to face problems.”