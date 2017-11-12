Samajwadi Party's president Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP's loss in Chitrakoot shows people have started losing trust in the BJP led central government after the exposure of failed moves like demonetisation and the GST.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), making most of the saffron party’s defeat in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot bypoll. After Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi won the election beating BJP’s Shankar Dayal Tripathi by a margin of over 14,000 votes, Akhilesh Yadav said that the loss reflects that the public is not happy with the BJP led central government. Issuing a warning to the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat elections, he also claimed that similar results might show up in the upcoming Gujarat elections as well.

After Congress party’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi had slammed the centre over bad implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and demonetisation in his public rallies in Gujarat, Akhilesh Yadav followed suit. The Samajwadi Party leader took a dig on the BJP-led NDA government of its Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation steps, terming them the reasons since their reality has now been exposed before the public. “Defeat of BJP in Chitrakoot asembly bypoll is showing the direction of wind. People now have understood the reality of GST and demonetisation. The result is a sign of increasing distrust and resistance of people towards BJP. Now, wind of BJP’s defeat will reach Gujarat too,” he said in a tweet.

चित्रकूट विधानसभा उपचुनाव में भाजपा की हार, हवा के रूख को बता रही है. नोटबंदी और GST का सारा सच अब जनता को समझ आने लगा है. ये परिणाम जनता के मन में भाजपा के प्रति बढ़ते अविश्वास और विरोध का प्रतीक है. भाजपा की हार की हवा, अब गुजरात तक भी जाएगी. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 12, 2017

Earlier in the day Congress successfully retained the Chitrakoot seat which had been left vacant after the demise of party’s MLA Prem Singh in May 2017. Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi defeated BJP’s Shankar Dayal Tripathi to become the 57th party MLA in the 230 members House of Madhya Pradesh. It was a convincing victory for Chaturvedi who led in the race right from the beginning of the vote counting. Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also took top twitter and thanked the voters for their faith and trust ion the party, saying that the winds of change are in the air.

The winds of change are in the air. Many thanks to the people of #Chitrakoot for their faith and trust in the Congress party. https://t.co/8AR6hc7qab — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 12, 2017

(With agency inputs)