The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a woman from the GTB Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi. The lady was taken into custody after a CISF personnel found a country-made pistol and live rounds in the bag she was carrying. Commenting on the matter, a CISF constable said that during the baggage screening at the Metro Station, the images of the pistol and live rounds were noticed on the screen. Soon after the pistol was noticed on the screen, the constable informed his senior.

Commenting on the matter, CISF constable Milan Ghose said that he stopped the conveyer belt and informed the matter to his senior after he had noticed illegal arms and ammunition the bag. After the bag was checked by CISF personnel in front of the passenger and recovered a country-made pistol along with eight live rounds (3.25). Further disclosing the matter, the official said that the incident took place on Sunday evening. The woman was identified as Inder Pal Kaur (36). The accused is a resident of North West Delhi and was on her way to Tilak Nagar. While her luggage was being examined by the officials, they found around Rs 91,230 cash, USD 100, and a range of gold items, including two necklaces, three rings, two lockets and two pairs of earrings.

After the matter was highlighted, the accused was handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police, Kashmere Gate for further course of action. This is not the first time that a person was taken into custody for travelling with illegal arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro. Earlier, on December 20, CISF nabbed a man with a country-made pistol from Nehru Place Metro station in New Delhi. The passenger carrying the pistol was identified as 21-year-old Sumit Mishra, a resident of Lucknow. A CISF constable had detected the pistol from his bag during the baggage screening.