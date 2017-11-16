According to a weekly column for a Tamil newsmagazine, the 57-year-old actor said, "It'll be illegal to keep the money without any infrastructure." Kamal Haasan, who had previously announced that he will not be joining hands with either Left or Right, but instead will be going solo, has not yet fixed the name or the launch date of his political party. As per reports he wrote, "The party has to be first named and formed." He further hinted that the return of donations doesn't mean that he is backtracking his decision. He said, "This doesn't mean I am backtracking, it doesn't mean I won't accept money."

Actor Kamal Haasan who has been in the headlines more for his political remarks than his films, on Thursday, announced that he is returning the donations he received from his yet-to-be-launched party. The announcement of returning the donations came in a few weeks after he said that his fan clubs had helped raise Rs 30 crores to assist the needy people. According to reports, Kamal Haasan said that it’s illegal to keep their money with no executable plans.

According to a report by a Tamil newsmagazine, Kamal Haasan, who has previously irked many religious sentiments with his ‘Hindu terror’ remark, sought to assuage those offended by a controversial remark. The actor also said that some of his remarks had been lost in translation and stressed that ‘I come from a Hindu family’. Coming out as a fresh development in his terror remark, a plea filed in Madras High Court seeking action against Kamal Haasan for his ‘Hindu terror’ remark in a Tamil weekly magazine.

Plea filed in Madras High Court seeking action against #KamalHaasan for his 'Hindu terror' remark in a Tamil weekly magazine pic.twitter.com/IgUjwDn14m — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2017