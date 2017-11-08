Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said that a detailed report has been sought from Indigo Airlines after the budget carrier apologised over an incident relating to the manhandling of a passenger on October 15. The video which went viral on social media, a passenger is seen in a heated argument with the ground staff outside the bus that was supposed to take the passengers.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Tuesday said that a detailed report has been sought from budget carrier IndiGo regarding an incident at Delhi airport last month, when a passenger was manhandled by the airline’s staff. The incident which took place on October 15 surfaced on Tuesday after a video showed passenger — Rajiv Katiyal — being manhandled by the airline’s staff after a verbal altercation. Katiyal, who arrived from Chennai, was waiting for the bus inside the airport when the incident happened. Its not clear exactly who started the verbal altercation. “IndiGo passenger incident from Oct 15 is deplorable and unfortunate.

Passenger safety and security is our top-most priority,” Sinha said in a series of tweets.”MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) has already asked for a detailed report from Indigo by tomorrow… Indigo senior executives have personally apologised to the passenger.” “We hope that the passenger will file a criminal complaint. This will enable us to take appropriate action.” On its part IndiGo airline’s President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh said:”I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this does not reflect our culture.”

“I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology… Under the code of conduct violation, this incident was investigated and stern action was taken against the staff.” Referring to the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI airport, Sanjay Bhatia said a compromise was arrived at between Katiyal and IndiGo staff Jubi Thomas after a complaint was made over a phone call to police.