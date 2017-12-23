On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Noida, breaking the famous 'Noida jinx', according to which any CM who visits the city loses the power. The superstition began in 1988 when then CM Veer Bahadur Singh was made to step down after he returned from Noida.

Breaking away the famous ‘Noida jinx’, Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, visited the satellite city Noida. He visted the city to review the preparations by the authorities ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit scheduled on December 25 to inaugurate the Noida-Kalkaji Metro line. With this Yogi Adityanath has break the famous ‘Noida superstition’ which says that any Chief Minister who visits Noida loses power and never comes to resume office again. The superstition began in 1988, when then chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh was made to step down soon after he returned from Noida.

While more than 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel would be deployed on Monday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, nearly 1,300 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed on Saturday, for Yogi Adityanath’s security. Meanwhile BJP leaders visited villages to urge people to attend the prime minister’s public rally. Traffic police had already ad viced the commuters to avoid certain area in order to prevent blockade during the movement of Aditynath’s procession.

Yogi Adityanath has hit the headlines for breaking the superstition which began in 1988. In 2011 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took the risk by visiting the city to inaugurate Rs. 685-crore memorial park. Interestingly she lost the elections next time.

Contrary to all this Akhilesh Yadav who always stayed away from Noida, lost the recent elections. In 2013 Akhilesh Yadav missed the Asian Development Bank Summit organised there. Not just this Akhilesh took part in the inauguration of Rs 3,300 crore development projects, including six-lane Yamuna Expressway, through video conference from Lucknow. His father Mulayam Singh Yadav also refused to visit the city in 2006, at the time of barbaric Nithari case.