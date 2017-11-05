"Congress' mindset was harmful for Indian democracy which ran down three-four generations into the Congress, it was important that such a party to be uprooted from power. At every polling booth, the Congress should be wiped out as it is like a termite, which is eating away India," said PM Modi.

This was Modi's second rally in Kangra, the district that has the maximum 15 assembly seats out of 68 in the state and holds the key in the government formation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at Himachal Pradesh’s ruling Congress, comparing it to “termites” and calling for the party to be thrown out in the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing an election meeting in Chambi in Shahpur assembly constituency in Kangra district, Modi said the Congress’ mindset was as harmful to Indian democracy as a termite “is to the wood it comes in contact with it. And since this mindset ran down three-four generations into the Congress, it was important that such a party to be uprooted from power. At every polling booth, the Congress should be wiped out as it is like a termite, which is eating away India.”

Lashing out at the Congress for criticising the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8 last year, he said: “They are going to celebrate November 8 as black day and burn my effigies. They don’t know Modi is a disciple of Sardar Patel and won’t be cowed down. I haven’t come here to ask you to make the BJP win. I have come here to ask you to give it a three-fourth majority,” he declared. This was Modi’s second rally in Kangra, the district that has the maximum 15 assembly seats out of 68 in the state and holds the key in the government formation.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the Prime Minister said: “I have heard that the Congress has lost the trust of its own leaders and is looking for rebels in other parties. I’m fighting against corruption today and hence have become a pain in their (Congress’) neck. People are bubbling with anger against the party. Should we or shouldn’t we fight against corruption? Shouldn’t the honest be rewarded?” he asked.

Modi, who gave a 46-minute address in Hindi, wooed voters saying, “There was maximum development in Himachal when Atalji (Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) was in Delhi and Dhumalji (former Chief Minister and BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal) was here in Himachal. You have a chance again.” Seeking to play an emotional card as the area is dominated by soldiers and ex-servicemen, he said: “Himachal Pradesh is the ‘Veer Bhoomi’. We are proud of our jawans of this land who guard the country.” Votes will be cast in the Himachal Pradesh polls on November 9 and will be counted on December 18 along with those in Gujarat.