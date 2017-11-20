According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi will be taking the Congress' president post with an ease as he faces no opposition. Congress has been given time till December 31 by the EC to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report. The CWC, which is said to be the highest decision-making body, had called the meet to announce its decision of Rahul Gandhi’s promotion. In the CWC meet held, the body said that in case there is no candidate apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress will announce his candidature on the last date of scrutiny, December 4.

On Monday morning, the much-talked elevation of Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the party president finally took shape, with Committee passing a resolution Rahul Gandhi's elevation. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet which took place on November 20 at 10, Janpath, passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi as Congress party President.

Post the CWC meet, the notification for the election of Congress party president will be issued on December 1. The last date for filing the nomination is December 4. Rahul Gandhi is said to follow the footsteps of her mother, Sonia Gandhi, who faced and unopposed elevation. Therefore, if no new nomination is filed with the Election Commision (EC) till December 4, Rahul Gandhi will automatically be declared as the Congress’ president.

While speaking at the CWC, Sonia Gandhi said that the Modi government has cast ‘dark shadow on India’s Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging Winter Session on flimsy grounds’. Attacking BJP government over democracy norms, Sonia Gandhi further said that if the Government thinks that it’ll escape constitutional accountability ahead of elections by locking temple of democracy, then it is ‘mistaken’.

Modi govt in arrogance has cast dark shadow on India’s Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging Winter Session on flimsy grounds. It's mistaken if it thinks by locking temple of democracy, it'll escape constitutional accountability ahead of elections.: Sonia Gandhi in Congress CWC pic.twitter.com/YP7bKbr7Ox — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

The voting for this will be taking place on December 16 and the results will be declared on December 19. The CWC meet, which was called to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s elevation, saw the presence of many senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ahmed Patel. The meeting took place at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence.

