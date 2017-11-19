Commenting on the corruption in politics, the former finance minister said that the major reason behind corruption is the 'need for election funding'. He further said, "In the case of a political person, or a political party, it is the need to fund elections, which drives what you describe as corruption. Unless you find the ways to fund elections, you will not be able to bring down that scale of corruption. "He further rubbished the government claims that the demonetisation has curbed terrorism Congress leader said, "As of November 10, the number of infiltrations, the number of militants neutralised, the number of civilians killed and the number of jawans martyred, all are larger than the numbers for the corresponding period in 2016."

The ‘war of words’ between the Congress party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just doesn’t seem to come to anytime soon. While attending the Tata Literature Live festival in Mumbai, senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram, compared the Narendra Modi government with the UPA-II. Attacking the Modi government, Chidambaram said that as this government is nearing the end of its term, it is quite likely that this government will be tagged with ‘same degree of corruption allegations which drowned the UPA-II’. He said that Congress-led UPA-II dispensation had acquired a reputation for “many many corrupt deeds”.

During the event, citing UPA-II’s rule, former finance minister Chidambaram said that BJP government could be attached to the same hatred when it completes its term in 2019. However, he wished this does not happen. Speaking during a discussion at the event, Chidambaram said, “Since the UPA-II was the last government that completed its tenure, that odium attached to the government. Wait for any government to complete its term of five years, the same odium will attach to that government as well.” He further added, “I am not wishing it happens, but it will happen.”

Stating that Congress-led UPA-II had acquired a reputation for corrupt activities, he said, “The point is, yes I know that the UPA-II had acquired, by the time its term came to an end, a reputation for many corrupt deeds. But unless someone is actually convicted and punished, I am not willing to accept that he or she is guilty.” Commenting on the corruption in politics, the former finance minister said that the major reason behind corruption is the ‘need for election funding’. He further said, “In the case of a political person, or a political party, it is the need to fund elections, which drives what you describe as corruption. Unless you find the ways to fund elections, you will not be able to bring down that scale of corruption.”

Criticising the demonetisation move by the Modi-led government, the Rajya Sabha member said that demonetisation was ‘dismal’ failure. “Demonetisation to the extent of eliminating fake currency is a dismal failure,” Chidambaram claimed. He further rubbished the government claims that the demonetisation has curbed terrorism Congress leader said, “As of November 10, the number of infiltrations, the number of militants neutralised, the number of civilians killed and the number of jawans martyred, all are larger than the numbers for the corresponding period in 2016.”