Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa has been blocked on Twitter by the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly asking ‘tough’ questions about 39 Indian youths who went missing in Iraq earlier this year. Swaraj who is known for extending a helping hand to one and all through extensive use of her social media handles was subjected to criticism by the MP who took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the block message and questioned the External Affairs Ministry’s stand over the controversial issue which is yet be resolved.

The 39 missing Indians were kidnapped by the ISIS terrorist group in June 2014. Among them, 22 were from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in Punjab. One person, Harjit Masih, who escaped from the ISIS captivity, claimed that the rest were shot dead by the jihadi fighters. Earlier in October this year, an operation hunt was launched in Iraq to search the missing, however, the campaign ended with no positive result. The Indian government is yet to ascertain the presence of the kidnapped, 3 years after their disappearance.

Bajwa has been voicing his concern over the issue for quite a while now and has also perpetually questioned Sushma Swaraj seeking an answer from the ministry about the efforts being made to track the missing. After getting blocked for his attempts, Bajwa took to Twitter and slammed the External Affairs Minister.

“Is this the way to run external affairs ministry? Does it behove the office of Sushma Swaraj ji to block a Member of Parliament for asking tough questions on 39 Indians missing in Iraq?,” he wrote on Twitter with a screenshot.

Is this the way to run external affairs ministry?

Does it behove the office of Sushma Swaraj ji to block a Member of Parliament for asking tough questions on 39 Indians missing in Iraq?

According to reports, the confrontation between the two leader dates back to July this year when Singh warned Swaraj of moving a privilege motion against her for her statement on the whereabouts of the missing Indian nationals. “Lying to Lok Sabha,” will not be tolerated he had bashed the External Affairs Minister.

“It’s easier for me to declare them dead because then nobody would question me. They would silently accept it. But I cannot declare somebody dead without proof as it would be a sin to do so,” Swaraj had said about the missing nationals.

Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh under whose guidance a search operation was conducted in Iraq said that we will now have to rely on DNA samples” to ascertain the fate of the 39 Indians who were earlier believed to be held in ISIS captivity in Mosul and neighbouring areas.