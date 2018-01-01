Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has once again made a controversial remark related to the Indian armed forces by calling the surgical strike a drama. He also raised doubts over Centre's capabilities of providing protection to the Indian Army soldiers.

Launching a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has said that he feels that the centre is not capable of protecting the Armed forces. The year 2017 had been about several controversial comments which came from some of the most prominent BJP and the opposition leaders. Adding one more to the list, Dikshit called the highly applauded Surgical Strike executed by the Indian Army as a dramatically propagated exercise. Sandeep Dikshit had earlier to given several controversial remarks about the Indian Army and some of them didn’t go well with the Congress too.

Targeting the centre over the regular causalities in the Indian army across the LOC, Sandeep Dikshit said, “One thing is proved that the Government trying to dramatize the Surgical strike has done no good and its time we need to think differently on the protection of armed forces as the government has failed to provide the appropriate protection.” The comments from the Congress leader comes after militants in Pulwama attacked the CRPF jawans. Five jawans were killed in the encounter.

Ek baat to saabit ho gayi ki sarkaar ki niti, khaaskar surgical strike ke jo natakiya inke pradarshan rahe hain, uska koi asar nahi ho paya. Hume dusre tarike se sochna padega aur mujhe nahi lagta ki sarkaar ke bas me hai ki senaon ko surakshit rakh sakein: S Dikshit, Congress pic.twitter.com/jEQqpq0LXI — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

Another senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar took a dig at Congress while addressing a public meeting and rubbished comparisons between Congress politicians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Narendra Modi ji aur Congress ke neta mein jo antar hai wo itni doori ka hai, jitna antar mooch ke baal aur pooch ke baal mein hota hai: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar,” (There is absolutely no comparison between the Congress leaders and PM Modi as one is like the pride of a man’s face while the other is just a random hair in an animal’s tail) said the BJP leader.

Condemning the remarks from Tomar, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his disappointment and said, I can’t understand how even experienced people in BJP are talking like this. It damages the image of Parliament members. The PM should at least clarify & ask them to not use such words.”

Narendra Modi ji aur Congress ke neta mein jo antar hai wo itni doori ka hai, jitna antar mooch ke baal aur pooch ke baal mein hota hai: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (30.12.17) pic.twitter.com/lLWRAxYd57 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018