A high ‘slap’ drama took place on Friday morning in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla after a Congress MLA was denied entry into the party’s office, where Congress President Rahul Gandhi was holding a review meeting. After being denied the entry into the office, Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaulted a woman constable who was guarding the entry to the office. However, the matter it does end there, as the woman constable also slapped the Congress MLA. Asha Kumari, the Congress MLA who exchanged slaps with the woman constable, is the in charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

The matter was highlighted after the woman constable slapped Kumari back in a fit of rage. MLA Asha Kumari had also grabbed her home seat, Dalhousie, during the Himachal Pradesh election 2017 for Congress. Asha Kumari had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) DS Thakur. The review meet headed by Rahul Gandhi was called in to discuss the reasons for the defeat in the state. In the meet being held, Rahul Gandhi was expected to meet the party legislators and defeated Congress party candidates. The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 in the hill state were held in the single phase on November 9 and the counting of votes were held on December 18.

In the Himachal Pradesh election result, Congress had faced a massive loss after it was able to get only 21 seats in the 68-member assembly. BJP had won 44 seats in the elections.