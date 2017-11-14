Gandhi called him a "brilliant compassionate man" and reminded his quote "there is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action". Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewal also paid tribute to Nehru. "Humble homage to architect of modern India, Jawaharlal Nehru, and best wishes on Children's Day," he wrote on Twitter. On the occasion, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Shanti Van.

“brilliant compassionate man”. “Remembering a charismatic leader with an affection for children… His birth anniversary is the ideal celebration of the innocence, cheerfulness and curiosity of India’s future. He left an unmatched legacy, driven by his deep commitment to India’s freedom, and his guiding of a hopeful democracy towards greatness,” the Congress said in its official Twitter account. “There are few things in life we cannot buy, one such thing is childhood. INC wishes you a Happy Children’s Day.”

Gandhi called him a “brilliant compassionate man” and reminded his quote “there is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action”. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewal also paid tribute to Nehru. “Humble homage to architect of modern India, Jawaharlal Nehru, and best wishes on Children’s Day,” he wrote on Twitter. On the occasion, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Shanti Van.

Remembering a charismatic leader with an affection for children, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. His birth anniversary is the ideal celebration of the innocence, cheerfulness & curiosity of India's future. #BalDiwas pic.twitter.com/fvDo9QRG5I — Congress (@INCIndia) November 14, 2017

आधुनिक भारत के निर्माता, देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरु जी की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरे श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित है! 💐 बाल दिवस के इस अवसर पर देश के भविष्य के लिये मंगलकामनाएँ । Humble Homage to Architect of Modern India,Pt.Jawaharlal Nehru & Best Wishes on #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/urPMhq7i92 — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 14, 2017

Today we remember a brilliant compassionate man. He reminds us: "There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action." – Jawaharlal Nehru — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 14, 2017

“Under the inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi, Panditji created a conducive atmosphere for the establishment of independent institutions which strengthened our parliamentary democracy. He shall always be our guiding star,” Mukherjee tweeted. Born on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad, Nehru used to be fondly called “Chacha Nehru”. Children’s Day is celebrated on this day. Nehru became Prime Minister on August 15, 1947 when India gained independence from Britain. He died on May 27, 1964.

My respectful tributes to the great son of India and our First PM Pt. #JawaharlalNehru on his Jayanti. Ensuring Human Rights & Liberties to citizens will be the rightful homage to this charismatic leader and maker of Modern India. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) November 14, 2017