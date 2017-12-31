Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi said, "Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is outcompeting us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India." Rahul Gandhi shared the video with hashtag '#BJPEmptyPromises'.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the last edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for the year 2017, Congress party president, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi by taking a dig at his ‘smart cities’ project. Rahul Gandhi, who was recently in Shimla in order to review the points that led to Congress’s defeat in Himachal Pradesh elections 2017, took to his Twitter handle on Sunday morning and mocked PM Modi stating that he is giving out ’empty promises’. Rahul Gandhi shared a video of a small village in China on his Twitter timeline, highlighting its transformation from a village to a megacity.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi said, “Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is outcompeting us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India.” Rahul Gandhi shared the video with hashtag ‘#BJPEmptyPromises’. The video shared by Congress party president is a small village in China named Shenzhen.

Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India.#BJPEmptyPromiseshttps://t.co/o6C0NzteqX — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 31, 2017

The Centre has been describing his city transformation project as ‘Smart Cities Mission’. The Central government had been describing it as, ‘Smart Cities Mission’ which also includes ‘Smart Solutions’. Recently, during the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections 2017, Rahul Gandhi cornered PM Modi with a question he shared through his Twitter handle. However, BJP swept both the states with the majority leaving Congress empty-handed.

Congress had been pulling up the ruling BJP party for not being able to fulfil their promises of getting jobs and making Indian a fast-paced economy. Earlier while campaigning for the Gujarat Election 2017, Congress party president alleged that the magic of ‘Make in India’ was such that only 450 youngsters in India get employment every 24 hours. He further highlighted China by stating that China creates 50,000 jobs a day.