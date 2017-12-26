Senior TRS leader and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has urged Congress President Rahul Gandhi and chief Uttam Kumar Reddy to take action against Revanth Reddy by initiating their response to the "cheap" utterances. "They were swift with Mani Shankar Aiyar's behaviour but let's see if it was selective to Gujarat elections,"said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader.

"It is for Rahul Gandhi Ji or Uttam Kumar Reddy Garu to respond to this cheap, crass & downright ridiculous utterances towards a respectable cabinet minister in Telangana," said Rama Rao

Senior TRS leader and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has demanded Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take action against party’s state leader Revanth Reddy for his remarks against Health Minister Lakshma Reddy. Rama Rao on Monday tweeted that Rahul Gandhi and state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy should respond to the “cheap” utterances by Revanth Reddy. “It is for Rahul Gandhi Ji or Uttam Kumar Reddy Garu to respond to this cheap, crass & downright ridiculous utterances towards a respectable cabinet minister in Telangana,” said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“They were swift with Mani Shankar Aiyar’s behaviour but let’s see if it was selective to Gujarat elections,” the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, added referring to the senior Congress leader’s suspension from the party for his utterances against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Revanth Reddy, who recently quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join Congress, used “inappropriate” words while criticizing the Health Minister, who is also a physician, allegedly describing him “Munna Bhai MBBS”. Lakshma Reddy reacted sharply to say that “Munna Bhai” at least worked for a good cause in the movie while Revanth Reddy is like notorious thief Charles Sobhraj. TRS leaders in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday lodged a police complaint against Revanth Reddy.

The Congress President Rahul Gandhi also on Monday found a new admirer – a 107-year-old grandmother, who thought the leader was handsome and wants to met him. Gandhi in return wished the grandmother on her 107th birthday and also extended Christmas greetings.