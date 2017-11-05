In the decision passed by the government, the non-subsidised home cooking gas cylinders witnessed a hike of Rs 93 and the Aviation Turbine fuel (ATF) saw a price hike of 2%. LPG cylinders and air tickets are also expected to become costlier. Following the hike, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi-led government saying that PM Modi should vacate his office.

Just before a few days when the state of Himachal Pradesh is about to go to elections, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA government for the cooking gas price hike. In the decision passed by the government, the cooking gas price was hiked by Rs 4.50 per cylinder and the Aviation Turbine fuel (ATF) saw a price hike of 2%. LPG cylinders and air tickets are also expected to become costlier. Following the hike, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi should vacate his office.

Attacking the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi should ‘vacate the ‘Sinhasan”. Taking to his Twitter handle, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi should stop making hollow promises. The price of ration and gas has risen continuously. The government should fix the rates or else vacate the office. He said, “Mehangi gas, mehanga rashan. Band karo khokala bhashan. Dam bandho kam do. Warna khali karo sinhasan”.

According to reports, the current hike is said to be the 19th hike in gas prices since July 2016 when the government took the decision to hike prices every month by eliminating subsidy on it. The subsidised LPG price has been hiked by ₹4.50, while the non-subsidised witnessed a hike of Rs 93. Commenting on the price hike, the state-owned retailers said that this is the fourth increase in ATF prices since August. Following the hike in ATF, the oil companies claimed that ATF will now cost Rs 54,143 per kilolitre (kl) in Delhi, Rs 1,098 per kl more than Rs 53,045 previously.

As per reports, there are about 2.66 crore users of non-subsidised cooking gas in India.

After Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi-led government over the price hike, which is almost like a nightmare come true for a common man, Twitteratti couldn’t hold it for long and voiced their opinions. Here are a few of them:

Congress will win 2019☺️ — CleviiC (@cleviic) November 5, 2017

Ohh really 😨😱.

Or jo congress ne gift dia 2G scam, coal scam ,CWG scam, etc usse desh ko hue loss ka kya.. — yaman khandelwal (@KhandelwalYaman) November 5, 2017

पाकिस्तान की आज़ादी के नारे लग रहे थे तब महात्मा गाँधी थे, कश्मीर की आज़ादी के नारे लग रहे है तब राहुल गाँधी है

गाँधी है या बर्बादी की आँधी😢 — Jyoti Singh (@SinghJyoti155) November 5, 2017

its legacy of ur 50 yrs Misgovernace,u hav destroyed d country in last 5o yrs….no shame… — fallingStar (@indusrk) November 5, 2017

पप्पू को आटे दाल के भाव कब से पता चलने लगे 😂 — Varsha Rajpoot (@Varshaa_Rajpoot) November 5, 2017