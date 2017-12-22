Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life has always attracted every individual around the globe. His hard work has paid off and today, he is the respected Prime Minister of India. So, here we have started an initiative through which we will discuss some lesser known anecdote from his early life. This aspect is about the then Chief Minister who shared a very special connection with a Circuit House in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making headlines for decades for his work for the population of India and the public figure has a lot of stories that the masses are not aware of. While everyone obsesses over PM Modi’s life, we have discovered a lesser known anecdote from his yesteryears. This aspect is about the then Chief Minister who shared a very special connection with a Circuit House in Gujarat. In the video below, you can see him fondly talk about his connection with the place and why it is special in his memory.

Ahead of the then Gujarat Assembly elections, party members called Modi who was then supporting the party from Delhi to stay in Gujarat and work for the party. Modi agreed at once, but the only problem was a residence. He did not have any place to stay and that was the time when party members assured him to provide a residence in a Circuit House of Gujarat. On this Modi replied, “I am not an MLA so will pay for my residence and if the government agrees on this, only then I will continue staying at the circuit house”. And this was how Modi started living in Gujarat where his life took a turning point.

He was the elected Chief Minister of Gujarat and always wanted to work hard for the people of Gujarat. While staying in circuit house he came across a number of people who always had this single request to get electricity at the time of their dinner. Modi understood their pain as he was also from a small village. He worked with his party members and within 1000 days Gujarat was able to provide electricity to Gujarat under ‘Jyotigram Yojna’. Jyotigram Yojana is an initiative of the Government of Gujarat to ensure availability of 24-hour three-phase quality power supply to rural areas of the state and to supply power to farmers residing in scattered farmhouses through feeders having specially designed transformers.