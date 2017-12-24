The India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided that it will protest against the bill criminalising Triple Talaq and will request PM Modi to withdraw the motion. Alleging that no standard procedure of drafting the bill was followed, AIMPLB said it looked like a conspiracy to snatch away the power of divorce from Muslims.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that it will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withhold and withdraw the proposed bill that criminalises the practice of instant divorce or Triple Talaq. The long-debated topic was discussed by the AIMPLB in a meeting today. “No procedure was followed in drafting this bill, neither any stakeholder was consulted. President of AIMPLB will convey this stand to PM and request him to withhold and withdraw the bill, said organisation spokesperson Sajjad Nomani.

Criticising the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, AIMPLB spokesperson Sajjad Nomani said: “After observing the provisions mentioned in the bill, it looks like that it is a kind of a conspiracy to grab the power of divorce from Muslims.”If the government want to stop triple talaq, then it can take our suggestions. We will help in solving the issues under the constitutional provision of Muslim laws.” The proposed bill that criminalises the practice of instant divorce, also “empowers” Indian Muslim women by giving them a larger say in dissolving marriages, custody of minor children and the right to seek maintenance from their estranged husbands, according to the cabinet-cleared controversial legislation opposed by Muslim groups.

The bill defines triple talaq as “any pronouncement (of divorce) by a person upon his wife by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form, or in any other manner”. It proposes to make the practice a punishable offence and is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha next week.