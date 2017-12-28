Attacking the ruling party BJP on their Union Minister Anant Hegde's "amend the Constitution" remark Congress president said, "Our duty is to defend the rights and future of every single citizen. We might suffer but we will not give up. We will defend the truth."

What is happening in our country is a web of deceit. BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s “amend the Constitution” remarks, saying it was “distressing” to see the country’s foundation under attack by BJP members both “directly and surreptitiously”. Addressing workers during the Congress Foundation Day celebrations Rahul said, “It is distressing to see that this document — the foundation of our country, given to us by Congress and Ambedkar (Bhimrao Ambedkar) — is under attack. Attacks are being directly and surreptitiously made by senior members of the BJP.

“What is happening in our country is a web of deceit. BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefits. Central idea of the Congress party is the truth — we accept the truth, we work for the truth and we fight for it,” he said, adding: “That is the difference between us and them.” He said the formation of the Constitution was one of the most important moments in the history of the nation. “It was the day we decided that every Indian, regardless of colour, caste or religion, is going to have the same importance, the same rights.

“Our duty is to defend the rights and future of ever single citizen. We might suffer but we will not give up. We will defend the truth,” the Congress president said.

A few days back Rahul had taken to Twitter to take a dig at the ruling party BJP, a day after he described its foundation as based on an “architecture of lies”. “If the BJP were to start a film franchise it would be called “Lie Hard”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, tweaking the name of popular American action series “Die Hard” in his attack. The sarcastic remarks came a day after Gandhi chaired his first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as party President, in which he roundly slammed the BJP.