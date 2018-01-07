The above mentioned punishments will become a reality after the new Consumer Protection Bill gets cleared by the Parliament. The new Consumer Protection Bill 2018 aims at replacing the 31-year-old consumer law. As per the Consumer Protection Bill, the actors endorsing the misleading commercials will face a ban of up to 3 years and will also be paying a penalty of Rs 50 lakh.

Advertisements play a huge role in the sale of any sort of product or a service. Sometimes people get so influenced by these advertisements that they end up buying something which is actually of no use to them, and this mostly happens because the product was endorsed by their favourite celebrity or a movie star. However, in order to lessen the number of such misleading advertisements that are shown on television and put up on hoardings, the Indian government has issued a warning to all celebrities who get featured in such misleading commercials. As per the Consumer Protection Bill 2018, celebrities endorsing these misleading commercials will face a ban of up to 3 years and will also be paying a penalty of Rs 50 lakh.

The above-mentioned punishments will become a reality after the new Consumer Protection Bill 2018 gets cleared by the Parliament. The new Consumer Protection Bill 2018 aims at replacing the 31-year-old consumer law. The Consumer Protection Bill 2018 was presented by Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in the Lok Sabha. As per reports, the main aim of Ram Vilas Paswan behind proposing this bill is to bring down the misleading advertisements that are being aired and displayed. The Consumer Protection Bill 2018 has also proposed the setting up of a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) under the Bill. If any celebrity is found violating the said Bill, they will be fined a sum of Rs 50 lakhs if the CCPA finds the advertisement to be ‘false’ or ‘misleading’. The CCPA will also be enjoying the power of issuing directions to endorsers, advertisers and publishers to either discontinue the ad or modify it.

The proposed Bill states, “No endorser shall be liable to a penalty if he has exercised due diligence to verify the veracity of the claims made in the advertisement regarding the product or service being endorsed by him.” Earlier, the Parliamentary Standing Committee that had examined the Consumer Protection Bill 2015, had proposed a jail term for endorsers of misleading ads. However, the jail term was not approved by the government but gave a nod to a ban of up to 3 years.