Kerala Health minister KK Shylaja sparked a fresh row after she claimed for reimbursement for a pair of specs worth Rs 28,000. However, the health minister has claimed that she did so on the advice of her doctor.

Kerala Health minister KK Shylaja got involved in a fresh controversy after she reportedly got herself a new pair of spectacles which cost Rs 28,000. The controversy started when she filed for reimbursed from the government exchequer. Earlier the minister had also faced allegations for faking medical bills, however she had clarified that the bills were produced through proper channels. This time also the medical minister from Kerala has said that if any wrongdoing on her part comes to light she will apologise.

“I have a serious eye condition. Instead of buying a pair of glasses every year, my doctor suggested I invest in a good pair of lenses that will last me. With the expensive lens it was necessary to buy a compatible frame,” KK Shylaja was quoted as saying by The News Minute. When the issue of alleged medical bill fraud had come to light, state BJP had alleged that Shylaja had claimed medical bills using fake documents. She had claimed a retired government servant as her dependent which is wrong.

The BJP unit in the state had also demanded her resignation after this instance. BJP said that the minister has defied the office she holds and if she has any respect for public life she should resign in case if she does not do it the Chief Minister should resign.

The instance in Kerala has armed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with fresh salvo and it would try to corner the state government at every front. However, there has been no official statement from the government on the issue.