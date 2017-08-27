An incident which could have turned into a tragedy was saved after valour and courage shown by a police official who saved lives of many.

As per the reports, setting an example of bravery and courage, a police constable ran for almost a kilometer carrying a bomb with his bare hands that was found in a local school’s backyard. The incident is reported to have taken place in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitora village.

The cop picked up the bomb with is bare hands and ran with it till he abandoned it in an area where there was no human presence.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitora village, which is situated almost at a distance of around 180 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal.

The police team arrived at the spot after the school authorities discovered a bomb at its backyard. As there was no bomb disposal squad present at that time, the 40-year-old head constable Abhishek Patel shown his courage and lifted the bomb with his bare hands and safely abandoned it at a place far away from people.

Going by the reports, there were around 400 students present in the school premises and the incident could have turned into a tragedy.