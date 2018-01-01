Speaking on Pulwama terrorist attack, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said termed it a cowardly attack by terrorists. "We are proud of our brave jawans, their sacrifice won't go in vain. The entire nation stands with their families," Rajnath Singh added. Meanwhile, the search operation is still underway as security forces are searching buildings in the affected area one by one.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking on Sunday’s terrorist attack at a CRPF camp in Pulwama termed it a cowardly attack by terrorists. Rajnath Singh said, “We are proud of our brave jawans, their sacrifice won’t go in vain. The entire nation stands with their families.” At least five army personnel were martyred in the deadly attack while security forces were able to neutralise two terrorists. However, while the search operation in the affected area is still underway, as the security forces suspect there might be some more terrorists hiding in the region. As per reports, the search operation which was halted during night resumed on early January 1 morning. Security forces are conducting searches in all the buildings one by one.

J&K’s Director General of Police SP Vaid while giving his reaction on Pulwama attack had mentioned that security forces had inputs of strikes on military and paramilitary camps for three days. Terrorists targeted the CRPF camp around 2AM on Sunday. According to reports, terrorists used heavy gunfire and under-barrel grenade launches. Meanwhile, local residents reported huge explosions while the gunfire between the terrorists and security forces was underway.

Commenting on the matter earlier, a CRPF official said that in order to breach the area, the terrorist first lobbed the grenades and then opened heavy fire. He said that fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at 0210hrs. As per report two of their men got injured during initial intrusion from J&K Police Commando training area side. Giving his reaction on this cowardly attack by terrorist, son of late CRPF jawan Tufail Ahmad, Anees said, “Militancy has not ended, our jawans are continuing to sacrifice their lives; please do something. The world has not seen a country worse than Pakistan.”