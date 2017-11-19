The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was accompanied by Ghaziabad MP, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh, Baghpat MP and Union Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh along with Uttar Pradesh BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday boasted about the improved law and order situation after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power. While addressing a gathering at Ramleela Ground in Ghaziabad for the upcoming civic polls CM Yogi Adityanath said the criminals in the state will “either be sent to jail or killed in police encounters.” CM Yogi Adityanath has been campaigning for the upcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh. “Before March 2017, industries, traders and the youth were fleeing UP owing to crime and disorder. However, with stability in law and order, the state has attracted investment,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by TOI.

Addressing the rally the CM Yogi said that when he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh the main concern for him was to control the out of hand law and order situation in the state. “Hum unka jeena haram kar denge (we will make life difficult for criminals),” he was quoted by TOI, “Uske liye do hi jagah hongi phir. Ya toh pradesh ke jail honge. Ya phir police ki mutbhed mein Yamraj ka ghar uski jagah hogi (They will have only two places to go. Either they will be sent to jail or killed in police encounters and sent to Yamraj’s house),” he added.

CM Yogi also assured the Ghaziabad residents that the industrial character of the city would be revived. He further added that his government will make Ghaziabad a smart city through the local bodies if voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the local self-government. Explaining government’s agenda, the CM Yogi further emphasized that law and order is the primary and foremost priority.

“Kailash Mansarovar House was inaugurated in this city, so our priority is to maintain development and religion at top,” Adityanath added.