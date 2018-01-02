Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia raised the issue during the Zero Hour and also mentioned Bharatiya Janata Party member Nepal Singh's comments, who reportedly said "those in the Army are bound to die". "Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked a CRPF camp, in which five of our jawans were martyred. The concern is that while on one hand, Army jawans sacrifice their lives, on the other hand, the government does not appear serious about it. In the last three years.

The attack on a training centre of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir was raised in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with opposition leaders accusing the government of inaction. The House also witnessed slogans against Pakistan being raised, as soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the House, with some shouting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia raised the issue during the Zero Hour and also mentioned Bharatiya Janata Party member Nepal Singh’s comments, who reportedly said “those in the Army are bound to die”. “Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked a CRPF camp, in which five of our jawans were martyred. The concern is that while on one hand, Army jawans sacrifice their lives, on the other hand, the government does not appear serious about it. In the last three years, there have been so many incidents…” Scindia said.

“The Prime Minister has also been quiet on the issue. On the other hand, National Security Advisor (Ajit Doval) is meeting his Pakistani counterpart…” he said. Doval had met Nasser Khan Janjua in Bangkok on December 26. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the issue of the terror attack should not be politicised. “Do not politicise this issue… Under the Narendra Modi government, from surgical strike to other measures, we have tried to secure the borders,” he said. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said: “The whole country is saddened by this incident. It is sad but it is also a challenge which the government accepts.”

He also said that the government was working on a report by a committee under Lt Gen Philip Campose, which was constituted after the Pathankot attack. He said since the BJP government came to power, terror incidents have gone down. Five CRPF troopers and two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the CRPF training centre attack. Soon after the House met, Mahajan also condoled the death of the Indian troopers in the attack, terming it a “cowardly act”.