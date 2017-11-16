Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls said that he will not make any political adjustments with a political party. Even if his supporters will contest elections they will contest as independent candidates.

Ahead of the assembly polls in Gujarat Jignesh Mevani, Dalit leader from the state said that he will not be sharing stage with Congress or any other party but he also pointed that his key agenda in the upcoming election would be to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On his meeting with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Jignesh said that the meeting did not mean any political coalition is being made with Congress. “Our aim is to defeat the BJP,” Mevani said.

After the meeting Jignesh had said, “Right since the Una incident one-and-a-half years ago and even before, there has been simmering anger among all Dalit organisations and activists against the arrogant attitude of the BJP government,” he told the media after meeting Gandhi at a farm house in Navsari town in south Gujarat. He further added that, “Rahulji called us in a pro-active approach. There was discussion, there was debate, there was a dialogue. He has promised to include most of our demands in the Congress manifesto. We will do everything to defeat the anti-people BJP.”

Jignesh Mevani further added that if his supporters will be contesting polls they would contest as independent candidates. He made it clear that his supporters would not be using Congress symbol for the polls. Jignesh Mevani also said that Alpesh Thakore joined Congress despite contradictions among Dalits, Patels and the OBCs but all the communities stand united to overthrow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Mevani further said that even without joining any political party the agenda is clear, which is uprooting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the state. “It will be a historical election. If the Constitution and democracy has to be saved, then RSS and BJP need to be stopped. The party is desperate and the Hardik Patel sex CD shows that they want to digress from real issues,” Jignesh Mevani was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.