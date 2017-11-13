During the investigations it was found that the boat which capsized in the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh, was overloaded with tourists. The investigating officials also said that the boat which belonged to a private company did not have a license to operate. According to sources, there were 38 people on the boat.

In a tragic incident being reported from Andhra Pradesh, a boat overloaded with tourists capsized in the Krishna River on Sunday evening. The incident which took place near Vijaywada, at around 5:45 pm, has killed around 19 people. The sight of the accident is around 275 km from Hyderabad. According to reports, the death toll which was reported to be 16 by Sunday night rose by 3 on Monday morning.

The boat which capsized belonged to a private tourism company. According to sources, there were 38 people on the boat.Following the accident, that took place on Sunday evening, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the site of Krishna boat capsize. The Minister further inquired about the rescue operations. He also expressed concerns over the missing tourists. As per police reports, the incident took place hen the boat set off for Pavitra Sangamam at Ferry village near Vijayawada from Bhavani Island.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the site of Krishna boat capsize incident which has claimed lives of 19 people so far. pic.twitter.com/dwbD3MSCYf — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

At least 15 people were also rescued by the fisherman. The investigating officials also added that the boat did not have a license to operate in the waters. The people rescued from the boat said that there were ‘no life jackets’ on the boat. However, the boatman said that jackets are not needed on this stretch.

Taking the cognizance of the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of tourists. Taking to his twitter handle, PM Modi said, “Capsizing of a boat in the Krishna River is anguishing. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Andhra Pradesh Government and NDRFHQ have been working on rescue operations.”

Following the incident, 2 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called in for rescue and search operations of the tourists. Also, a 45-members team from the State Disaster Relief Forces (SDRF) and the fire service teams were also at work. As per primary investigations, most of the tourists belonged to the Ongole Walkers Club in Prakasam district while some were from Nellore who were on a visit to Vijayawada.

Following the incident, Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed her department officials to find out whether the boat operator had requisite permissions. Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa rushed to the sport to oversee the rescue operations. He further announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each for the families of those killed.