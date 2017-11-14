In a shocking incident, an 18-month-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 21-year-old man while babysitting her. “He came back after night duty while the girl’s father left home for his morning duty. Her mother and siblings also left and finding the child alone, the man sexually assaulted her,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In a gruesome incident in the national capital, an 18-month-old girl was raped allegedly by her father’s friend at her residence in Shahpur Jat area of Delhi on Monday. The 21-year-old accused, who has been arrested, sexually molested the infant while babysitting her. As per the police, The girl’s parents had gone to their respective offices on Monday morning leaving the girl in the care of the accused, who is a friend of girl’s father and lives with them.

“He came back after night duty while the girl’s father left home for his morning duty. Her mother and siblings also left and finding the child alone, the man sexually assaulted her,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. When the girl’s mother returned in the evening, she found her daughter crying and bleeding from her private parts. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where it was determined that she had been sexually assaulted.

Police have refused to disclose the name of the 21-year-old accused who was arrested following the incident. A case has been registered against him under POSCO. In recent years, Delhi has emerged as the rape capital of India. According to the latest data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), nearly three children are raped everyday in the capital. In the year 2015 alone, 927 children were raped in the capital.

Earlier this week, a one-year-old girl was raped by a 33-year-old man in the presence of his two kids. As per the reports, the girl had gone to play with the two children when their father sexually assaulted them The accused was later arrested. A case was also registered against the accused under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault, punishable with a maximum term of life imprisonment).