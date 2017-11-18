Police said the woman, who works with a news agency in central Delhi's Connaught Place area, had filed a complaint on Thursday against the accused person, Tanuj Chaudhary, for raping her on the pretext of marriage. "We have arrested Tanuj Chaudhary on Saturday from his hideout at his friend's house in Ghaziabad.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman journalist on the pretext of marriage for over three years, police said. Police said the woman, who works with a news agency in central Delhi’s Connaught Place area, had filed a complaint on Thursday against the accused person, Tanuj Chaudhary, for raping her on the pretext of marriage. “We have arrested Tanuj Chaudhary on Saturday from his hideout at his friend’s house in Ghaziabad. Two police teams raided his residence in Ghaziabad but he was not found there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police BK Singh told IANS.

“The woman in her complaint stated that she met Chaudhary on a social networking site ‘Facebook’ in 2014 and started chatting with him. After some days, Chaudhary insisted on meeting her and they met in a restaurant in Delhi where he expressed his feelings and said he loves her,” Singh said. “Initially, she refused his proposal but later she agreed when he won her trust saying he wanted to marry her. Chaudhary developed physical relations with the victim many times without her will on the pretext of marriage. He also took her to various outstation locations from 2014 to 2017 till August,” the officer said.

“The victim also assisted the accused and helped him in getting a job near her office six months ago but Chaudhary quit it. When she asked when he would marry her, he refused her marriage proposal and started ignoring her. He also changed his phone number and blocked her on Facebook,” he added. “The victim later filed a complaint against Chaudhary for cheating and raping her,” he added.