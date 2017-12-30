Four students from top universities of the Delhi-NCR area were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday in a major drug crackdown. The arrested students used to buy and supply drugs to other students in the North Campus area of the national capital. The arrested students are from premier universities like the Delhi University, JNU and Amity University.

Four students from top universities of Delhi were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday as the agency busted a major drug racket running in the capital. The arrested students are from Delhi University (DU), Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) and Amity University of the Delhi-NCR area. They were arrested for alleged involvement in narcotics supply racket ahead of the New Year. The Agency had received inputs about suspected drug peddling and drug abuse outside premier educational institutions in the capital. All the accused are well read and from a respectable family background.

Two of the arrested four are from Hindu College of the Delhi University. One of the two is pursuing Economics Hons from the apex institution. The Narcotics department seized 1.14 kg of charas (cannabis) and three LSD (Lysergic acid Diethylamide) blot papers from their possession, reported ANI. They were allegedly trying to supply the seized drugs to several New Year eve parties around the North Campus area. The arrested students are addicts as well as peddlers. The Delhi Zonal unit arrested the four students under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar, Sam Mallick, Aniruddh Mathur and Tenzin Phunchog. They used to outsource the drugs from Himachal Pradesh and supplied it to the other college going students across Delhi-NCR. They had dispatched a courier with the banned substances for a New Year eve party organizer in Jaipur which was intercepted by the Narcotics Bureau officials. The students in order to finance their addiction became peddlers.

Kumar and the other three accused used to peddle drugs in Delhi University’s North Campus area. The Himachal Pradesh supplier who is the main kingpin of the racket is yet to be arrested. Police are tracking Neelchand, the main supplier.

NCB deputy director general (North) SK Jha said, “The arrested students have also informed that abuse of drugs is rampant in the Delhi University campus area. They have given information about drug peddlers and others involved in the racket which is further being verified.”

Later in the day, three individuals were arrested by the Special Task Force unit of the Punjab Police in Ludhiana with 2 kgs of drug called methamphetamine, also known as ice.