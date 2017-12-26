On Dec'25 civic bodies in the National capital launched 'Atal Jan Aahaar Kendra' under which the weaker sections of the society can get lunch at Rs10 only. The centres will remain open on all seven days between noon and 2PM.

Following the footsteps of ‘amma canteen’ in Tamil Nadu, on Monday, on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 93rd birthday, South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat along with Chairman of the civic body’s Standing Committee Bhupender Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Matiala launched the ‘Atal Jan Aahaar Kendra’ from Matiala Chowk, across the national capital. Under this, the weaker section of the society can get lunch at Rs 10 only. Six centres were launched in Okhla Mandi, Matiala Chowk, Green Park/AIIMS, Raghubir Nagar, Kakraula Mor in Najafgarh and in Shalimar Bagh. As per the scheme, one such centre will be opened in every ward in a phased manner in the next one year.

The centres will remain open on all seven days between noon and 2PM. They will provide four puris or 250g rice with 150g sabzi in one of these combinations which include, chhole-chawal, rajma-chawal, puri-sabzi, dal-chawal, puri-chhole. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the South Delhi mayor, said that she was happy that an important announcement in the election manifesto is being fulfilled. Standing committee Chairman Parvesh Sharma informed the reporters that North and South Corporations have announced that one such centre will be opened in every ward in a phased manner in the next one year while the East Corporation has put the scheme on hold due to its severe financial crunch.

Earlier the Shiela Dixit government also launched the Jan Aahaar project which eventually shut down due to a flawed financial model. The North Corporation also launched a food project called Atal Rasoi Deen Dayal Aahaar Kendra in Shalimar Bagh. Chairman of SDMC’s Standing Committee Bhupender Gupta said, “We are keen to make available the food to the needy and poor of the economic weaker section families. The scheme has been named as Atal Rasoi Deendayal Aahar Kendra by the North body and Atal Jan Aahar Yojana by SDMC.