The decision of auditing the financial accounts of all the private schools in the New Delhi came in after many parents had raised their voice about schools indiscriminately increasing fees. The decision of auditing the financial accounts of the schools is not new. Earlier in 2016, the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal had audited around 150 government schools after they had made of the proposal of increasing the school fees.

Just five days after the Delhi High Court had put a stay on the circular issued by the government, allowing the schools to increase their fees by up to 15%, the Delhi Government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has stated that they will audit the financial accounts of all 1,700 private schools operating in the city before they increase their fee, citing implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission. As per reports, the order came in after a high-level meet was held in the national capital on Tuesday, which was attended by CM Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Following the Delhi government’s decision of auditing the school, reports suggest that there will be no fee hike in this academic year.

Commenting on order of government auditing the financial accounts, Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s advisor said that in the previous audit its was found that schools were siphoning off funds to the parent trust, which is wrong. Atishi Marlena said, “This time, the accounts of all private schools will be audited. During our last audit, we had found that the schools were siphoning off funds to the parent trust and in the name of development fee, they were constructing school buildings. Whereas the rule says that the money collected can be used only for the functioning of the school, furniture and equipment. We had received complaints from various quarters, following which this decision was taken.”

In next three months, a chartered accountant (CA) of department of education will be auditing the financial accounts. Reacting to the decision of audit, a school principal told Indian Express that the government should complete the audit so that they can pay their teachers. The principal said, “We have done what the government asked us to do, but why this deficit trust with private schools? Until we increase the fees we cannot pay teachers.”