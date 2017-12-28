After Arvind Kejriwal was not invited for the Magenta Line Metro station inauguration, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) turned the 'insult' into a donation campaign and requesting people that if they have been hurt with the act, they should donate for the party so they grow stronger and are ignored.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is enraged after their party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not invited to the inauguration function of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line. The metro line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was also accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia referred to the incident as an ‘insult’ to Delhites. He also alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was scared that Kejriwal might publicly demand a rollback of the metro price hike. The Magenta metro line connects Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir.

Now, AAP has turned the entire incident into a donation campaign and are requesting people to donate if they feel furious about the insult inflicted on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A message going viral on social media says, “Let’s unite to convert every ounce of outrage into a powerful force. Make AAP stronger and harder to ignore. Send a message thru your donation. Even Rs 100 makes a difference.” The donation spree by AAP has received some very funny and satirical responses on social media platforms. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was not invited to the event despite the fact that Delhi government is a 50% partner in Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC).

PM Modi took a ride on the Magenta Line connecting the south Delhi with neighbouring Noida. Following the inauguration, PM addressed a public meeting at the Amity University Ground in Noida. He had written on micro-blogging site Twitter, “This new line is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro tomorrow (Monday). This year, I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metros. Great news for friends in the NCR! Tomorrow, a stretch of the new Magenta Line will be inaugurated … Delhi-Noida travel will become faster and more convenient.”

The stations that will be covered in the new Magenta line are Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC, Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden Metro station and Okhla Birds Sanctuary.