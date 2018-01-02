In a tragic incident being reported from the national capital, a decomposed body of a male was found hanging from a tree present in the forest area in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Soon after the JNU authorities found the decomposed body from the forest in JNU, the police were informed. As per reports, the Delhi police teams are currently at the spot and investigating the matter. The decomposed body was later identified as that of 40-year-old man Ram Pravesh. As per primary reports, the deceased is a resident of Najafgarh in west Delhi. The deceased, a truck driver by profession was reported to be missing since Monday. The investigating police also said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus.

During the initial investigation, the police said that going by the condition of the body it seems that the person had died 6-7 days ago. The matter has again put the JNU authorities in the docks as they were not aware of the presence of the dead body in the college premises. Commenting on the matter the police official said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus. As per reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) said that a call was made to the police control room (PCR) call from the campus informing about a dead body. The officer further added that the body was sent to a hospital for postmortem. Police are currently questioning the JNU students to determine if the deceased person belonged to the JNU or was from outside. Commenting on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said that Pravesh was under depression over some family dispute and it might be the reason behind his suicide. Some construction work is on in the university campus and Pravesh had gone there to dump some construction material, the officer added.

Apart from the ignorant nature, the careless approach by the college authorities was also highlighted. JNU University, which had been the centre of controversies in the past, had once again been put in the docks over the lack of security in the premises. Recently, the renowned JNU University was in the headlines after one of its students, Najeeb Ahmed had suddenly gone missing. As per reports, Najeeb had gone missing since 15 October 2016. Reports suggested that Najeeb had got into a fight with some ABVP supporters following which he had gone missing.