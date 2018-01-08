The Delhi Police has arrested two men who have stolen at least 22 bikes till now, police said. The Delhi police claimed to have solved 17 cases of vehicle thefts registered in Kalkaji, Govindpuri, CR Park, Ambedkar Nagar, Nihal Vihar and Mehrauli. Interestingly, the thieves had set a target of 50-60 bikes after which they would stop doing the crime and plan something bigger.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men who were stealing vehicles from across the Delhi on Sunday as stealing vehicles in less than a minute “gave them thrill”. The Delhi police claimed to have solved 17 cases of vehicle thefts registered in Kalkaji, Govindpuri, CR Park, Ambedkar Nagar, Nihal Vihar and Mehrauli. The duo is identified as Manmeet alias Monu (25) and Sumit alias Sukka (18) who used to steal bikes in less than a minute after getting inspired by a Hollywood movie ‘Gone in Sixty Seconds’.

The duo has stolen at least 22 bikes till now, police said. DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that the accused were in a month ago in connection with a theft case. During questioning, the accused disclosed that stealing bikes in less than a minute “gave them thrill” and that they had planned to stop stealing once they got 50-60 bikes. “They had plans of selling off the stolen bikes and buying a three-seater autorickshaw. They claimed that they had planned to rent it out during the day and use it to smuggle drugs at night,” Biswal said.

Sharing the details of how the duo finally nabbed, Biswal said, they were collecting information about auto-lifters and have also kept a track over the activities of recently released persons. “We received a tip-off about the movement of notorious auto lifters namely Manmeet alias Monu and Sumit alias Sonu or Sukka near Kalkaji Mandir on Saturday and also learnt that they would come on a stolen motorcycle. A special picket was set up near the foot-over bridge at outer ring road for vehicle checking,” said Biswal.