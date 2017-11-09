Delhi government on Thursday announced that odd-even formula will be rolled out from November 13 to November. The decision has been taken to curb the alarming levels of air pollution in the national capital which are threatening the health of the city's residents.

The decision has come after Delhi High Court called "emergency situation" vis-a-vis pollution in Delhi-NCR region

In order to curb the alarming air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi government on Thursday announced that odd-even scheme will be rolled out on Delhi roads from November 13 to November 17. This will be the third phase of odd-even scheme under the regime of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the ruling party has previously implemented the scheme to minimise the menacing traffic congestion in the national capital. The decision has come after Delhi High Court called “emergency situation” vis-a-vis pollution in Delhi-NCR region and asked the Delhi government to consider vehicular odd-even scheme and cloud seeding to induce artificial rain.

Post the High Court suggestion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a gathering on Thursday morning in the capital regarding the severe air quality that is refusing to wane. During the event, Arvind Kejriwal said that it’s not just Delhi but the entire northern India has become a “gas chamber” and it has been more than a month. “The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons. People and government of Delhi are ready to take all the steps but these steps will not be enough until the solution to stubble burning is found.”

“If everyone including Central government, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments come together and put aside politics, a solution can be found,” said the Delhi Chief Minister. Before announcing the decision of odd-even, Kejriwal said “Decision on Odd-Even formula will be taken by today or tomorrow, if need arises.” The odd-even scheme controls the vehicular density on the roads and consequently, limits the daily carbon emissions in the air.

04:50 PM | IGL stickers for cars will be available from tomorrow at 22 CNG stations across Delhi. Also extra buses are being arranged: Kailash Gehlot

04:32 PM | Mr Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Mr Kejriwal doesn’t understand this problem: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

02:30 PM | Odd-even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources

01:55 PM | Alarmed over life threatening high level pollution in Delhi-NCR, notices issued to the Centre and Governments of Punjab and Haryana on their action plan to tackle it: NHRC

01:45 PM | Until state govts don’t find economically viable solutions to crop burning it will not stop: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

01:35 PM | The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons, people & govt of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until solution to crop burning is found: Delhi CM

01:25 PM | Next hearing on 14th November, NGT asked all concerned authorities and pollution control boards to file status report by then

01:20 PM | NGT says vehicles more than 10 years, in case of diesel and 15 years in case of petrol, should be prohibited to enter Delhi. The Tribunal also says “ban trucks carrying construction materials in Delhi-NCR”

01:10 PM | Delhi High Court observes: Odd even scheme last year had unclogged the city, asks Delhi govt to consider implementing “odd even vehicle movement scheme” as a short term measure.

12:50 PM | Delhi High Court directs emergency meeting be called by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change secretary with Chief Secretaries of NCR states & pollution control agencies within three days on pollution.

12:45 PM | All the concerned states’ pollution control boards to monitor all parameters, directs National Green Tribunal.

12:30 PM | Industrial activities to not be carried on in Delhi, till the next hearing directs NGT. NGT also directed, all the public authorities should depute an officer to monitor the polluting activities.

12:00 PM | NGT said, CPCB’s report has shown the extent of danger lurking in the air in Delhi NCR. Yesterday PM 10 levels, supposed to be 100, had touched 986, while the PM 2.5 levels, supposed to be 60, had reached 420. This has been the situation since the past week.

11:50 AM | NGT’s observations: Articles 21 & 48 of the Constitutional mandate that it is the responsibility of governments to make sure that citizens get a clean and conducive environment. Right to life is being snatched from people since they’re not getting a clean environment.

11:25 AM | NGT said “Even construction work taking place openly isn’t being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised”.

11:15 AM| NGT further slammed neighboring states of Delhi & raised questions on their seriousness on the grievous situation.

11:10 AM | NGT observed “It is shameful for all the parties in this matter on what they’re passing on to the next generation”.

