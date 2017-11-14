Following the disapproval, the Delhi government had said that they would approach the NGT again on Monday, urging them to allow the exemptions. Citing low public transport, the Delhi government had said that it does not have enough public transport to cater the extra commuters. According to it, about 3,500 new buses were being procured to ply in the national capital. The Delhi government counsel said from next year, with better preparation, the government would be in a position to implement the odd-even scheme without any exemption.

Taking the cognizance of the review petition filed by the Delhi government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday rejected the government’s plea, denying the exemption for women drivers and two-wheelers for ‘this year’. From past few days, the Delhi government and the NGT have been locking horns over the implementation of Odd-Even scheme in the national capital in order to put a cap on the alarming air pollution levels. On Monday, the Delhi government’s counsel Tarunvir Singh Khehar said that they have filed the review petition demanding exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers for this year only.

Pulling up the Delhi government over their request of granting an exemption to women drivers for safety purposes, the NGT today asked Kejriwal government that ‘why it can’t run ladies only buses to solve the problem of transport during the Odd-Even scheme‘. Cornering the Delhi government over their requests, NGT also slammed them by saying, “When reports have stated that two-wheelers are more polluting than four-wheelers, why do you intend to give arbitrary exemptions? Is this a joke? What does one stand to gain from this?”.

After being snubbed by the NGT over their requests, the Delhi Government withdrew their petition for modifications. Following this, the NGT suggested that Delhi govt must take care of the logical explanations for Odd-Even exemptions when they approach NGT again.

Earlier on Saturday, The NGT had given nod to the Odd-Even scheme implementation but had rejected the exemptions given during the previous two rounds of Odd-Even scheme in January and April 2016. Following the disapproval, the Delhi government had said that they would approach the NGT again on Monday, urging them to allow the exemptions. Citing low public transport, the Delhi government had said that it does not have enough public transport to cater the extra commuters. The figure presented by the Government said that the capital will notice a significant rise of 30 lakh if two-wheelers were not exempted. It further said they are working on the procurement of more public buses.

According to it, about 3,500 new buses were being procured to ply in the national capital. The Delhi government counsel said from next year, with better preparation, the government would be in a position to implement the odd-even scheme without any exemption. According to the scheme, Odd-Even involves having vehicles with odd number registration numbers on the roads on odd dates and those with even registration numbers on even dates. Earlier in the day, the NGT questioned the government for not filing a review petition and further pulled them up stating that if its statement on Saturday, was a ‘media gimmick’.