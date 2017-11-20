We have some good news for commuters travelling from Noida to South Delhi and vice versa as a section of Magenta Line has been granted safety certificate by Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety

We have some good news for commuters travelling from Noida to South Delhi and vice versa as a section of Magenta Line has been granted safety certificate by Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). The Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden corridor which is expected to reduce travel time between Noida and South Delhi by a whopping 70% is likely to open by November end or early December. DMC is yet to announce the date for the opening of the corridor. “However, the approval is conditional and based on the compliance of some more requirements. The exact date of opening of the corridor will be intimated after the compliance of all the requirements specified by the CMRS,” DMRC has said in a press release.

Currently, commuters from Noida spend a lot of time travelling as they have to change Blue Line to Violet Line at Mandi House Metro Station. However, with the opening of Magenta Line, people will be able to travel directly to Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station. Once the entire stretch is completed, the travel time from Noida Sector 18 to Faridabad’s NHPC Chowk will reduce to 36 minutes from current 58 minutes. The travel time between Noida City Centre to Jasolla Apollo will also reduce significantly from around 50 minutes to 26 minutes. The corridor will also reduce the travel time between Noida and Gurgaon and reduce the burden on Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

The 12.64 km stretch from Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir consists of nine stations – Kalkaji Mandir, Okhla NSIC, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj, Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden. This will be the first corridor which will be operated using CBTC technology that will increase the frequency of trains. The Botanical Garden Metro Station has been developed as the metros first-ever inter-change station outside the boundaries of Delhi.