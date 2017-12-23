The Delhiites have an awesome gift waiting for them this Christmas — the new Magenta Line of Delhi Metro. Those who travel regularly from south Delhi to Noida and NCR can now save both their time and money with this new line. The Magenta Line will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be open for public after 5 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the new Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 25. The metro line, that will connect Kalkaji in south Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida, will have platform screen doors (PSDs) and a high-tech signalling technology for movement of trains. The 12.64-km stretch between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden, part of the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor, has nine stations and the distance will be covered in 19 minutes.

All you need to know about Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line:

Launch: The Magenta Line is all set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 and it would be open to the public after 5 pm.

Stations on Magenta Line: Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC, Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden Metro station and Okhla Birds Sanctuary.

Fare: The metro ride between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden would cost the commuters Rs 30.

Travel time: Earlier it would take 52 minutes of travel time between Blue and Violet lines of the metro with an interchange at Mandi House. Now the commuters would be able to directly travel between Kalkaji and Botanical Garden in just 19 minutes.

Magenta Line coaches: According to DMRC authorities, 10 trains would operate on the new line. The coaches will have LED information display, power charging capacity and colourful seats of different shades. The width of a coach is 3.2 metre which can accommodate 35-40 people extra in every coach of this line.

Driverless metro: The Magenta Line will be a driverless ride and this would be for the first time that trains in India will run unattended. However, there would be roving attendants.

Safety feature: Platform screen doors (PSDs) are being used for the first time to enhance the commuter safety.