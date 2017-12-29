Another horrific instance of crime against children has been reported from the national capital where two minors aged five and nine were sexually assaulted by their 60-year-old neighbor. The man was later arrested by the police after the parents of the minors approached the cops with their complaint.

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping two minor girls and then giving them Rs 5 each to keep mum about the incident. The horrendous crime took place in south west Delhi’s Palam area on Sunday. When accused is the neighbor of the victims and was arrested when the minors narrated their ordeal to their parents. The accused lured the minors one aged five and other aged nine with sweets. He asked the girls to come to his house and collect the sweets when they were playing outside the house.

The young girls started crying after they were sexually assaulted then the accused gave them Rs 5 each and asked the girls not to tell anyone about the instance. Later, when the girls reached home they again started crying due to pain in their private parts. One of the girls told their mother that they were inappropriately touched by the accused and the girl’s mother also found injury marks on her private parts. The parents of the other victim were also informed, later the parents of both the girls approached the police and the accused was arrested.

