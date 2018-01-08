The upscale Khan Market has been under scanner for quite a long time now for not adhering to fire safety rules. Most of these restaurants do not have clearance from the fire department to run their commercial establishments.

Around thirty restaurants in Delhi’s Khan Market are likely to be sealed by New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for alleged violation of 2021 master plan’s provisions. The sealing drive has already begun on Monday. As per the Delhi Development Authority’s Master Plan for Delhi 2021, anyone using a property for mixed purposes has to pay a one-time conversion charge at government’s notified rates.

The upscale market has been under the scanner for quite a long time now for not adhering to safety rules. Most of these restaurants do not have clearance from the fire department to run their commercial establishments. Meanwhile, NDMC’s Chief Architect, Rajeev Sood has told new agency AnI that the authority does not have a list for sealing restaurants and is going from place to place to check if any violations are in place. “We are going from place to place and looking at it. There is no list,” he said.

The development comes in the view of Kamala Mills fire tragedy in Mumbai in which 14 people including 11 young women were killed. According to reports, many restaurants in Connaught Place are also at the risk of losing their licenses for violating the safety norms. At least nine restaurants have been issued show cause notices by the authority in this regard. In case they fail to provide adequate answers for their response to the notices, strict actions will be taken, the municipal council said. The officials have kept the names of restaurants secret as they are waiting for their response.