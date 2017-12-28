In wake of the rising levels of pollution in the national capital, Delhi government has decided to station Marshals across Delhi to keep a check on all the activities that cause pollution in the city. Currently, 14 such marshals have already been stationed and the number will go up in the coming future.

Delhi government has announced its intent to deploy home guard volunteers who would be serving as environment marshals. The move has been announced in wake of the devastating air quality in the national capital. The marshals will also maintain a check on burning in open and other activities that cause pollution. Currently, 14 Home Guards have been stationed in seven wards of three municipal corporations. The wards include Anand Vihar, Daryaganj, Okhla, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar-Samaypur Badli, I.P. Extension, Jhilmil and Shahbad Daulatpur-Pooth Khurd.

Delhi government issued a statement which said, “In the coming days, the Department of Environment plans to increase the number of marshals to 100 who will be deployed in 50 wards of MCD.” The marshals have been trained to act as the eyes and ears for the Delhi government. They will report every incident of burning garbage in the open, plastics and even dumping of construction waste and spillage of solid waste. Earlier this year, National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to come up with effective measures to control pollution. Delhi Pollution Control Committee comes under the Delhi government and is administered by the same.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) specified DPCC to keep a check on open burning of waste and also monitor the pollution caused due to irresponsible construction activities. The marshals will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 5000 and would also be given Rs 1500 as a part of travelling and mobile expenses. They will be reporting directly to a supervisory officer of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on daily basis.