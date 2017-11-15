Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal khattar on Wednesday in Chandigarh over the issue of increasing pollution in north Indian states, Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) said that they had a very positive discussion. Environment experts have termed Delhi's smog issue as a public health emergency.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar over the impending issue of pathetic Delhi’s air pollution, rising smog which has gripped the entire north India including Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in Chandigarh today. Following their meeting, both Arvind Kejriwal and Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a joint press conference in Chandigarh said that they had a positive discussion. “We had a very positive discussion, we will take all steps possible to tackle the situation,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Haryana Chief Minister over pollution issue.

Previously, both the chief ministers had claimed that they were ready to meet each other on the issue of pollution which has been declared as a public health emergency by environmentalist and health experts, but none was available to take the initiative to meet his counterpart. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Delhi a couple of day ago, had said that he was trying to meet Delhi Chief Minister and asked his office to fix a meeting. However, it did not take place. Though, Delhi CM’s office later said that his office was trying to fix the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was also approached by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to participate in the meeting on pollution, declined to meet Delhi CM saying that there was no use of having a meeting on this issue and that he “did not have the same luxury of time.”

According to reports, Punjab CM was quoted saying that CM Kejriwal’s tendency to indulge in petty street politics was well-known. The problems faced by Delhi and Punjab on this count were completely divergent, with no meeting ground. Unlike Punjab, the Delhi problem was the result mainly of urban pollution caused by mismanaged transportation and unplanned industrial development.