Delhi might see return of odd-even scheme soon in light of smog. The rule was implemented on trial basis by AAP government twice in 2016. Under the scheme, private commercial vehicles were allowed to play on roads only on alternate days. If the vehicle’s number plate in an odd number, they were allowed on an odd date and vice versa.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) govt in Delhi will decide bringing back odd-even rule for cars on Thursday as Delhi continues to witness severe air pollution. Meanwhile, the level of pollution has entered the emergency or ‘severe plus’ category. To combat the situation, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has declared restrictions on the movement of trucks with the exception of those carrying essential commodities. In order to discourage parking on premises of Delhi Metro, a four-fold hike has been announced by the Delhi Metro.

The scheme could not be implemented on a permanent basis because of widespread criticism. "It was agreed that a view would be taken tomorrow (Thursday) if there was a need to start the odd-even scheme. The transport department was instructed by the Lt. governor to stay prepared for such a direction," an official statement read.

Meanwhile, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) task force has recommended stopping of civil construction work in Delhi to control the air pollution. All the schools in the capital have been shut in till Sunday in light of the pollution. Union health ministry has issued an advisory and asked people to stay indoors especially those suffering from respiratory ailments. The govt has also urged people to do their bit in controlling pollution and asked them to use public transport or resort to alternatives like carpooling. “Remain indoors if you have breathing difficulty and try to keep children indoors as much as possible. Avoid morning walks or any other strenuous outdoor activity that increases breathing rate,” the advisory read.