After the national capital witnessed 'air quality' and 'smog situation' of the year, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that he be finding a solution for the increasing level of pollution and will meet Chief Minister of Haryana and Punjab. The Delhi CM in his tweet said that he is writing letters to CMs of Punjab (Amarinder Singh) and Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar) requesting them for a meeting to find solutions to crop burning.

A day after Delhi witnessed its worst ‘air quality’ and ‘smog situation’ of the year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he wished to meet his Haryana and Punjab counterparts to find a solution to pollution in the National Capital Region. On Tuesday, a yellow blanket of smog hung heavily in the city sky, making the quality of air even worse than a day after Diwali. Kejriwal tweeted: “Am writing letters to CMs of Punjab (Amarinder Singh) and Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar) requesting them for a meeting to find solutions to crop burning.” Stubble burning contributes heavily to the smog situation in the region during this time every year. Primary schools in the city remain closed on Wednesday.

The pollution level rose to dangerous levels on Tuesday, with 18 out of 21 active pollution monitoring stations recording ‘severe’ air quality. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while addressing the media said that air pollution in Delhi is “technically very close to severe, but not severe” even as he issued advisories, including the closing of all primary schools in the city for Wednesday. However, experts say the situation is already severe, as the primary source of pollution here in Delhi and NCR regions — PM2.5 — was already beyond the severe level and preparedness is required on a war footing. “Data from CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) of PM10 at 4:30 in the evening, the latest report, was 436,” Sisodia said while addressing media on Tuesday evening. “Severe definition is above 500. But 436 is too close to 500, the situation is bad in Delhi and it is evident as Delhi looks like a gas chamber.”