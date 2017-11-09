Taking cognizance of the severe air pollution in Delhi, NGT on Thursday pulled up Delhi government, Municipal Corporations and neighbouring states for failing to control the situation. The body expressed concern over health hazards people are facing because of bad air quality and said their lives are being played with.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has lashed out at Delhi government, Municipal Corporations and neighbouring states over the severe air pollution in Delhi. It observed that people’s lives are being played with as the govt has failed to control the situation. “Even construction work taking place openly isn’t being stopped, and when such a situation has ensued now action is being promised,” NGT said. NGT added that it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to address the issue but they have failed to do so.

“All the constitutional authorities and statutory bodies measurably failed to perform their duties. So far pollution is the concern, it is a joint responsibility of all the stakeholders” NGT said. The body said that Right to Life is being snatched from people as they are currently choking because of an unclean environment. “Articles 21 & 48 of the Constitution mandate that it is the responsibility of governments to make sure that citizens get a clean and conducive environment. Right to Life is being snatched from people since they’re not getting a clean environment,” it said.

NGT has also taken cognizance of CPCB’s report which had highlighted the extent of poison lurking in Delhi’s air. Pulling up the AAP govt, NGT asked why artificial rains were not being induced using the helicopters when the situation has turned so bad. NGT has directed the states to stop all industrial work until the air quality is better. The tribunal has also directed all public authorities to appoint an official to keep a check on polluting activities. All pollution control board have also been directed by the NGT to monitor all parameters.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party govt in Delhi is expected to take a decision on implementing odd-even scheme in the capital in light of the severe air pollution today.