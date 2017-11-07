Severe air pollution in Delhi has worried chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a great deal as he has advised Education Minister Manish Sisodia to keep the schools shut until the situation is better. The smog is likely to cover the city for next 3-4 days.

The rise in air pollution levels in Delhi has caused major concern to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who has described the city as a ‘gas chamber’. The CM has also requested Education Minister Manish Sisodia to consider keeping the schools closed for next few days in view of the toxic air quality in the national capital. “Considering high level of pollution, I have requested Manish Sisodia, Education Minister, to consider closing schools for few days,” Delhi chief minister posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Earlier, Indian Medical Association (IMA) had requested the Delhi government to shut the schools for a few days as a preventive measure. “The air quality began to worsen on Monday evening as moisture and pollutants covered the city. The situation is expected to remain the same for 3-4 days more,” IMA wrote in a letter to Delhi govt. Taking cognizance of the issue the Delhi High Court has asked Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan govt to inform the court about the action taken against stubble burning by farmers. “Stubble burning may be the visible villain but there are other contributory factors too. The situation is grave in wake of advisories issued against sending children to school and discouraging morning walks,” the court observed.

Delhi woke up to thick smog on Tuesday. The air quality began to worsen on Monday evening as moisture and pollutants covered the city. The situation is expected to remain the same for 3-4 days more. According to media reports, the odd-even rule for vehicles might come into pay again if the situation worsens further. The rule which was introduced on trial basis earlier to curb air pollution allows cars to hit the roads only on selected days of the week depending upon the number plate of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal has hit out at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana government for the bad quality of air and has asked it to explain the preventive measure taken by it to control the situation.