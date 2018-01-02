Attempts are being made to make the Delhi tourist police unit language savvy for providing better assistance to foreign tourists as the national capital is tourism hub. Not knowing the local language makes the tourists vulnerable to touts and cheats, who dupe them on pretext of providing information about food, lodging and places to explore.

Delhi Police is in full swing to train the Tourist Police Unit in learning foreign languages. The task of Delhi Tourist Police Unit is to help the foreign tourists. After the completion of training, the personnel of this unit would be capable of interacting in English, German, Mandarin, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Japanese, French and Russian. Delhi being a key tourist destination receives a lot of tourists from across the globe. Most of the times being unaware of the local language, tourists fall prey to cheats and touts, who dupe them.

Foreign tourists often require information about transport, accommodation and tourism and tout dupe them on the pretext of these and tourists end up losing valuables, money and their belongings. According to reports in India Today National Capital Delhi is the most unsafe place for foreigners, with more than 40% of crime reported against them in the country. The report further stated that out of 382 cases of crime reported against the foreign nationals across the country, 154 cases were from Delhi.

“Special language classes have been organised for tourist police where initially spoken English is being taught to them. Along with English, basic words and sentences of other foreign languages are also being taught,” a senior official was quoted as saying by India Today.

Delhi Police had set up a special unit called ‘Tourist police of Delhi’ in 2004. The special unit at present comprises of around 100 cops and as many as 15 PCR vans. However, the police personnel in this unit were found struggling while interacting with the foreigners in their native language and were not even able to interact in sign language. Therefore the decision to revamp the special unit was taken. “Tourist police will also ensure safety and security against cheats and pickpockets, eve-teasing, molestation, drugging, etc,” India Today reported.