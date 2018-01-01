The Delhi Traffic Police amid the huge traffic chaos that occurred in the national capital kept the public informed through its Twitter account. Heavy jams were witnessed at roads connecting Ashram to Sarai Kale Khan, Barapulla & DND (Delhi Noida Direct Flyway), Mandi House and the India Gate area.

The streets and major roads across the Delhi-NCR region remained heavily flocked due to the unprecedented amount of traffic plundered on the New Year’s Eve. According to reports over two lakh revellers gathered at the India Gate area resulting in the blockage of the roads on the first evening of the New Year. A majority of shopping malls and tourist places in the city witnessed large crowds and as a result, the traffic remained slow and immovable in some places. Amid the chaos, Delhi Metro proved to be the saviour for the public proving the point that public transport medium should be utilised appropriately in such situations. The metro ran smoothly and helped the public commute as usual.

The Delhi Traffic Police had to take strict measures and restrict the traffic around the India gate as over two lakh people gathered there to celebrate the New Year. From Mandi House, Barakhamba Road to Connaught Place the pedestrians had to face a lot of troubles as the traffic remained slow. “More than 1 lakh visitors at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Heavy Traffic at India Gate, more than 50 Traffic officials are present and regulating the traffic,” tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police after getting bashed on Twitter for the mismanagement. Despite warnings from the police there seemed to be no relief in the smog lauded national capital. The Delhi Police had earlier issued an advisory saying traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate due to a gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrians and heavy volume of motorists.

The Delhi Police also kept posting traffic alerts on twitter and kept the public informed about the developments. Massive traffic jams were noted from Ashram to Sarai Kale Khan, Barapulla & DND (Delhi Noida Direct Flyway), Mandi House and the India Gate area. The major reason behind the congestion at the India Gate was the large crowd present there.

Here are some of the visuals of major areas from the Delhi-NCR region where traffic was at its peak.

People took to social media to complain about the situation as the traffic continued to pile up in the national capital

The air quality index of the region further degraded due to the pollution created by the stuck vehicles. Dense fog engulfed the national capital region on New Year on Monday with the visibility dropping to zero. A large number of flights and trains were delayed. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

The national capital region woke up to a colder morning with lesser visibility. The dense fog seems to create major problems for the visitors as the operations at the airport is severely affected. Those travelling from trains have also faced the issues of rescheduling of their trains due to fog in several parts of northern India. According to the weather reports, the fog will continue in the region for the entire day.

