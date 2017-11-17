The woman is a resident of Rohini area in Delhi, she had left home to visit a temple in Uttar Pradesh but had to board a taxi back to home after failing to catch the bus. The taxi driver on the way allegedly got one more man inside the cab and the two men took turns to rape her in a lone area in Greater Noida

A woman has alleged she was kidnapped by a cab driver and his associate from south Delhi before being gang-raped and looted in Greater Noida, police said. Police on Thursday said the incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the victim had taken a cab from a place near Hauz Khas to go to her residence in Rohini. When the woman was waiting for autorickshaw, the accused cab driver, finding her alone, offered her a lift to drop her residence in Rohini. He drove to Dhaula Kaun area from where his associate boarded the car and both began misbehaving with her.

“They threatened her and forcibly took her to a deserted place in Greater Noida and allegedly took turns to rape her on gunpoint,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said. “They raped her for over five hours before dropping her on Wednesday morning near Greater Noida,” the police officer added. The accused also took away her gold ornaments, ‘mangal sutra’, cell phone and Rs 12,000 in cash, Biswal said. A case has been registered in Hauz Khas police station and an investigation is underway to identify the accused cab driver and his associate, he added.

The woman is a resident of outer Delhi’s Rohini, where she lives with her husband who is a taxi driver. During police investigation, her husband’s employer revealed that she had left home to visit some temple in Uttar Pradesh and had to board her bus from Sarai Kale Khan Bus station. However, she missed her bus and decided to return home she took an auto which dropped her in Hauz Khas and from there she got into a taxi. The taxi driver later got one more person in and they both took turns to rape her in an isolated stretch near Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk.

The woman alleged that she was left on a roadside as the rapists fled. She and her husband later called the employer to seek his help as they were unable to find any help. The accused are yet to be arrested and the police are investigating the matter.